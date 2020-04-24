2020 Whoop-Up Days officially cancelled, farmers market still being explored

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with Exhibition Park have announced the 2020 edition of Whoop-Up Days, scheduled for Aug. 18-22, has been cancelled.

The decision comes after Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announced Thursday a ban on all mass gatherings, including festivals and outdoor events, for the remainder of the summer.

The announcement comes one day after both the Calgary Stampede and K-Days in Edmonton were cancelled.

“The Alberta Health Services decision is one that we fully support, as it is in the best interest of the health and safety of the residents of our community” Exhibition Park CEO Rudy Friesen said.

“Even though we are in the business of mass gatherings, now is not the time.” Tweet This

The annual five-day summer festival in Lethbridge saw its 2019 attendance numbers grow by 20 per cent over the previous year, and surpassed what was a record year for attendance in 2017 by 3.3 per cent.

Facilities at Exhibition Park will also remain closed, but one potential exception is the farmers market.

With the food portion of the market considered to be an essential service, officials are exploring a weekly food-only market that could adhere to the limit on gatherings, including a maximum of 15 people and maintaining the two-metre physical distancing.

Further details on the market are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.