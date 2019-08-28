Exhibition Park marks record year for Whoop-Up Days

Exhibition Park is celebrating a banner year for Whoop-Up Days.

The annual five-day summer festival in Lethbridge saw its 2019 attendance numbers grow by 20 per cent over the previous year, and surpassed what was a record year for attendance in 2017 by 3.3 per cent.

“We did have exceptional success with the first year of the StageX Music Festival and we saw tremendous growth in Whoop-Up Days as a whole,” said Mike Warkentin, the chief operating officer for Exhibition Park.

Organizers say online ticketing represented 31 per cent of this year’s total ticket volume.

Attendance numbers for 2019 were not available on Wednesday.

“We’re very pleased with the result and it’s very rewarding to know that we’re going in the right direction, we’ve seen a lot of positives,” said Exhibition Park CEO Rudy Friesen.

Whoop-Up Days took place in Lethbridge from Aug. 20-24.