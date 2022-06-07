Whoop-Up Days 2022 returning with parade, rodeo and Indigenous elements

Send this page to someone via email

After record-breaking attendance in 2019, the Lethbridge & District Exhibition’s annual Whoop-Up Days event was scaled down over the last couple of years due to COVID-19.

However, this year is poised to be almost back to normal, with CEO Mike Warkentin announcing some details on Tuesday of what residents can expect to see in 2022.

“It’s been a tough couple of years, we haven’t been able to do a full Whoop-Up Days, even this year we’ve got construction going on,” explained Warkentin.

"But we're excited to welcome a nearly-full event and a reimagined event."

While old favourites like the parade and midway will be back, there are a few new additions to the 2022 festivities, including a curated art space, an indoor beach party and a dedicated kids carnival zone.

“We’ve introduced the Whoop-Up Days Powwow,” Warkentin added.

Chief Roy Fox of Kainai Nation, Chief Stanley Grier from Piikani Nation and Chief Ouray Crowfoot from Siksika Nation will be this year’s parade marshals.

Warkentin said it was important to involve the Blackfoot Confederacy when planning this year’s event.

“(We) couldn’t be more excited about bringing those elements in,” he said. “If you haven’t seen some of those things, they are incredibly visual, incredibly engaging cultural performances and so (we’re) wanting to celebrate that.”

Attendees will also have the chance to view a professional rodeo for the first time in years, which will include warrior relay races.

“Lethbridge is coming back with a bigger and better rodeo than they’ve ever had in the past,” said rodeo executive producer Kynan Vine.

Competitors will be coming from across North America and the world to take part.

“It’s going to be a full rodeo will all the nine events in the rodeo,” Vine said. “Even some new events this year that are new on the scene for pro rodeo like the ladies break-away roping.

“I grew up in southern Alberta and have participated in and been to the Whoop-Up Days rodeo for most of my life, so to get to be involved in it and help put it on for this year is so exciting.”

Whoop-Up Days run from August 23 to 25. Tickets went on sale at 11 a.m. June 7.