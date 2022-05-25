Kamloops scraps Canada Day fireworks over wildfire concerns

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Kamloops is scrapping fireworks as a part of its Canada Day celebration this year due to concern about potential wildfires.

In a Wednesday media release, the city said it made the decision after reflecting on last year’s excessive heat, and the risk that a fireworks display could contribute to a fire within the city or on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc land.

“Our landscape in Kamloops is very susceptible to drying out quickly. As the temperature rises in the coming months, so will the fire danger rating,” Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cail said.

“With weather becoming more extreme and less predictable, we have a responsibility to protect life, property, and the environment.”

The city said it understands people may be disappointed with the decision, but that it was made in the interest of safety.

Kamloops will proceed with its otherwise-planned July 1 full day of events at Riverside Park, which include a pancake breakfast, community festivities, food and the season opener of Music in the Park.

