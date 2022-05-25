SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Kamloops scraps Canada Day fireworks over wildfire concerns

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 25, 2022 10:55 pm
The City of Kamloops is pulling the plug on fireworks as a part of its Canada Day celebration over wildfire concerns. View image in full screen
The City of Kamloops is pulling the plug on fireworks as a part of its Canada Day celebration over wildfire concerns. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

The City of Kamloops is scrapping fireworks as a part of its Canada Day celebration this year due to concern about potential wildfires.

In a Wednesday media release, the city said it made the decision after reflecting on last year’s excessive heat, and the risk that a fireworks display could contribute to a fire within the city or on Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc land.

Read more: A report into Lytton, B.C., wildfire suggests more community fireproofing needed

“Our landscape in Kamloops is very susceptible to drying out quickly. As the temperature rises in the coming months, so will the fire danger rating,” Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Cail said.

Trending Stories

“With weather becoming more extreme and less predictable, we have a responsibility to protect life, property, and the environment.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said it understands people may be disappointed with the decision, but that it was made in the interest of safety.

Kamloops will proceed with its otherwise-planned July 1 full day of events at Riverside Park, which include a pancake breakfast, community festivities, food and the season opener of Music in the Park.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022' BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022
BC Wildfire Service releases first seasonal outlook of 2022 – May 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Wildfire tagBC Wildfire tagKamloops tagCanada Day tagfire danger tagCanada Day fireworks tagfire risk tagkamloops wildfire tagKamloops Fire tagkamloops canada day fireworks tagkamloops fireworks tagwilfire risk tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers