Ukrainian cities ban Independence Day events as Calgary marks significant day with music

Music has brought new meaning to the lives of Ukrainians around the world. Many of them living in Canada said music reminds them of home and is healing.

It’s why it became the theme for an upcoming Ukrainian Independence Day festival and concert. Aug. 24, 2022 marks 31 years of Ukrainian independence since the fall of the Soviet Union.

View image in full screen Sign outside Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church. Jill Croteau/Global News

Stephania Romaniuk is a Mezzo-Soprano and is performing at the outdoor concert organized by the Calgary Branch of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress.

“Singing and music bring people together. Some people may have family members that have been killed, maybe they themselves have had to traverse thousands of kilometres to make it to Canada,” Romaniuk said. “This is so important not only for the spirit of Ukraine but just for healing of our community.”

View image in full screen Performers practice in Ukrainian Church ahead of the weekend concert. Jill Croteau/Global News

Events to mark Ukraine’s Independence Day on Wednesday have been banned in the country’s capital, Kyiv, and also in Kharkiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia may carry out missile strikes.

Ukrainian-Canadians are grateful to have the chance to honor the day in this country. The special ceremony and concert take place at the Ukrainian Pioneers Park, next door to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, on Sunday afternoon.

View image in full screen Event poster. Supplied

"We are honoured that we can celebrate in Canada. This is not something that we take for granted," Romaniuk said.

There will be food and other Ukrainian items for sale in support of the country, as well as children’s activities. Also included in the event will be performances by the Ukrainian Choir Pereveslo. The choir, in which half of the singers are newcomers, is led by Kateryna Sakson.

“It was hard for me to stop looking at the news and to stop being angry and I was praying,” Sakson said. “One day I just have an answer to do something. Just create something. For me, choir is part of my home.”

View image in full screen Kateryna Sakson. Jill Croteau/Global News

Sakson is a music teacher by profession and said the choir is always emotional and enthusiastic about being involved.

“It is such a relief for them to be part of something bigger,” Sakson said.

Through a translator, Anastasiya Lukovtseva said she came to Calgary three months ago and is very appreciative to be involved in the choir as a Soprano.

“When she hears Ukrainian song and gets to sing as well, her heart is so joyful at that opportunity,” Sakson said.

“Ukrainians are united and are stronger than ever and this is a country that will never give into the fight and they won’t be defeated because victory is on Ukraine’s side.”

On Wednesday there will be a flag-raising ceremony and rally at the Municipal Plaza from 7 to 8 p.m. It also marks six months since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.