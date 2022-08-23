Kelowna Fringe Festival 2022 offers it all with diverse lineup

Send this page to someone via email

The countdown to the Kelowna Fringe Festival is on, and this year, attendants can expect the unexpected.

“A fringe festival is a theatre festival but the only difference is that it’s un-juried,” said Derek Gratz, Kelowna Fringe Festival site manager.

“Back on St. Patrick’s Day, the names were drawn out of a hat. So you get a mix of whatever is drawn.”

The lottery system creates an opportunity for people to get their work in the spotlight, test out new material or put on their first performance. The random names drawn from the hat this year resulted in a mixed lineup of dance, music, plays and more, meaning there is something for everyone to enjoy this year.

In addition to performances from Okanagan artists, there’s talent coming in from Vancouver, Victoria, Langley and Qualicum Beach, B.C., as well as Calgary and Toronto. There’s even one from Washington D.C.

New Vintage Theatre will be putting on a dramatic suspense play called The Thin Place Aug. 29, Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Rotary Centre for the Arts in Kelowna.

“The Thin Place is a new play, it’s going to be like the audience is taking part in a real-life seance,” said Sarah Foss who plays Hilda in the play.

Screamish: A (Spooky) Comedy pulls back the curtain on a YouTube channel that investigates paranormal activity and hunts for ghosts. The show runs at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Sept. 1-4.

“Screamish is about two paranormal investigators that don’t actually believe in ghosts, they are super fake but, they have a pretty successful paranormal investigation show on the web and they actually stumble upon a haunted theatre,” said Erin Hazelhurst, writer, producer and cast member in the play.

Subterfuge Theatre in Kelowna has put forward the play Special Guest, which is described as a spy comedy that follows “three low-level employees of a villainous diamond magnate.” That is at the Black Box Theatre in Kelowna Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

“This is a Rosencrantz & Guildenstern of a classic James Bond movie,” said writer Jeremy Beaulne.

Kelowna’s Jessica Leigh Hamilton explores the inner workings of an author’s mind in Here’s Johnny.

“A once-renowned author who has been unable to complete his novel for three years takes a working vacation with his wife in 1977 Galveston, Texas,” said Hamilton who wrote and directed the play.

“Then the characters come to life because they don’t agree with his plot.”

Well-known Kelowna musician Anna Jacyszyn is sharing more of herself with her performance of Can I Sing a Song for You, backed by a live band at the Black Box Theatre Aug. 31, Sept. 1, Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

“I am going to be doing a whole set of songs that I wrote and I am going to be telling the audience the stories behind the songs,” said Jacyszyn.

The Evolve Arts Collective from Kelowna combines spoken word and dance to explore mental health in RE: Collection at the Rotary Centre for the Arts Aug. 31, Sept. 2, Sept. 3 and Sept. 4.

“RE: Collection is a project between myself and DeAnna MacArthur,” said Kurt Werner, choreographer and dancer. “The source of the material is from her writings as she was growing up and going through mental health issues.”

At the Kelowna Community Theatre, you can experience the songs of Peggy Lee on Aug. 29, Aug. 30 and Sept. 4.

“Let’s Fall in Love: An Evening with Peggy Lee … because who doesn’t want to spend an evening with Peggy Lee? She is the original diva after all,” said Nicole Kraft who will be singing with a live band on stage.

The local fringe festival runs Aug. 29 to Sept. 4 with Venues in Lake Country, Kelowna and West Kelowna. Tickets are available online at www.kelownafringe.com