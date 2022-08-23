Former Saskatoon doctor facing murder charges in Ontario

Send this page to someone via email

A doctor facing four charges of first-degree murder has ties to Saskatchewan.

Dr. Brian Nadler was arrested on August 17 and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The charges are for the deaths of 80-year-old Claire Briere of Rigaud, Que., 79-year-old Lorraine Lalande and 93-year-old Judith Lungulescu from the Hawkesbury, Ont., area.

Nadler is also accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at a hospital in March 2021.

Nadler’s lawyers have said their client maintains his innocence.

2:49 Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths – Mar 27, 2021

Nadler was a resident in Saskatchewan from 2014 to 2018, according to the College of Physicians and Surgeons Saskatchewan (CPSS).

Story continues below advertisement

In 2018, Nadler faced charges of unprofessional conduct with the CPSS.

In one of the incidents, it was alleged Nadler added a reference to the medical record of a patient without noting the date/time of the addition.

In the second incident, Nadler was accused of using inappropriate and offensive language about one of the physicians he worked with.

The matter was resolved as Nadler agreed to take courses in professional ethics and medical record-keeping and provide an apology letter to the council.

CPSS associate registrar and legal counsel, Bryan Salte, said Nadler resigned from the program once it ended so, consequently, his licence ended.

Regarding the charges Nadler is facing in Ontario, Salte said the CPSS would not be able to do an investigation at this time.

“We only have an ability to investigate complaints if they come in within two years after an individual is no longer licensed,” Salte noted.

Salte noted while the CPSS is limited, the police are not.

Read more: Case of eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder adjourned to March

“If there was any similar allegation in Saskatchewan, then the police would certainly have the ability to investigate that as an issue or criminal misconduct,” Salte said.

Story continues below advertisement

In an emailed statement to Global News, a Saskatoon police spokesperson confirmed Nadler is not being criminally investigated regarding any suspicious deaths in Saskatoon.

The spokesperson added as of Tuesday, they have not received any requests for investigative support from other police services regarding Nadler.

— with files from The Canadian Press and Global News’ Kalina Laframboise