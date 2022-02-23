Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Case of eastern Ontario doctor charged with murder adjourned to March

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2022 10:08 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths' Ontario doctor charged with murder; OPP investigating more suspicious deaths
Dr. Brian Nadler, a specialist in internal medicine, has been charged with first degree murder after being arrested at Hawkesbury District Hospital on Thursday. As Travis Dhanraj reports, police are investigating multiple suspicious deaths at the hospital where he worked. – Mar 27, 2021

An eastern Ontario doctor facing a murder charge has had his case adjourned to next month.

Dr. Brian Nadler is accused of killing 89-year-old Albert Poidinger at the Hawkesbury and District General Hospital last year.

Ontario Provincial Police have said they were called to the hospital on March 25, 2021, after which Poidinger was declared dead and Nadler was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Doctor from Montreal charged with 1st-degree murder in ‘suspicious death’ at Hawkesbury, Ont. hospital

Police have also said they are investigating Nadler with other deaths at the hospital.

Nadler received bail in July and his lawyer has said his client maintains his innocence.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown attorney Robin Flumerfelt says a judicial pre-trial is ongoing in the case and next set for March 11, with the case then returning to court on March 16.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
OPP tagOntario Provincial Police tagFirst Degree Murder tagPointe-Claire tagEastern Ontario tagbrian nadler tagHawkesbury tagAlbert Poidinger tagHawkesbury and District General Hospital. tagHawkesbury hospital death tagNadler murder charges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers