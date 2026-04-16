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Crime

2 arrested in Amherst, N.S. fatal shooting, warrant for 3rd suspect

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 16, 2026 1:19 pm
1 min read
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Amherst, N.S. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Amherst, N.S. Mitchell Bailey/Global News
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Police in Amherst, N.S., have arrested two suspects in this week’s fatal shooting, while the search continues for a third suspect.

All three have been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Chris Leggett, 41.

The shooting took place Monday just before 7 p.m. on Prince Arthur Street.

Chief Dwayne Pike with the Amherst Police Department previously told Global News that officers were responding to reports of a “loud bang.”

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia community is raising public safety concerns after fatal shooting'
Nova Scotia community is raising public safety concerns after fatal shooting

The investigation revealed that the victim was walking up the street when a vehicle pulled up, the chief said.

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“The victim turned and looked and saw the car and started running. And one of the people in the vehicle got out and had in their hands what appeared to be a long gun. They shot the victim, the victim fell, they got back in the car and fled the scene,” Pike said.

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In an update, Amherst police said they laid criminal charges on Thursday morning and issued warrants for three suspects.

Shortly after, two suspects were arrested by RCMP in Moncton.

Sean Eugene Patriquin, 56, and Natasha Deborah Austin, 42 — both of Moncton — are in custody.

Amherst police said they are still looking for Michael James Ryan, 34, of Springhill, N.S.

“Police have reason to believe that he is actively evading police,” the force added. “Ryan is described as having brown hair, blue eyes and is 178cm tall and approximately 86kg in weight.”

The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Ryan, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place this week.
The Amherst Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Michael Ryan, who is a suspect in a fatal shooting that took place this week. Provided/Amherst Police Department

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