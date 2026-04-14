Man dies in Amherst, N.S. shooting, police still looking for suspects

Police in Amherst, N.S., say they’re still looking for the suspects in a fatal shooting outside a homeless shelter on Monday evening.
Officers were called about a “loud bang” heard on Prince Arthur Street just before 7 p.m., according to a release from the Amherst Police Department. Police say a man was found on the ground and was seriously injured with a single gunshot wound.
“Those responsible fled the scene in a vehicle after the incident,” police added.
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“Shortly afterwards, the victim was pronounced deceased at the hospital.”
Police say the major crime unit and additional investigators have been assigned to the case but do not believe there is “an additional risk to the public at this time.”
In a statement, the acting chair of the Cumberland Homelessness and Housing Support Association, Sarah Flemming, said that none of their staff or guests were involved in the incident.
Flemming said the association is grateful to first responders for their swift action and will be working closely with the police department on the case.
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