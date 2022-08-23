Drugs, replica handgun seized from driver in Peterborough: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough police say they located drugs and a replica handgun from a driver during an incident on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., officers were called by paramedics about a suspected impaired driver in the parking lot in the area of Mark Street and Hunter Street East.

Police say officers assessed the driver for impairment however there was “insufficient evidence” to lay an impaired charge against the man.

However, police located a handgun on the suspect and seized it, determining it was a replica. Police also located 3.6 grams of cocaine and $200 in cash in the man’s possession.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15, police said.