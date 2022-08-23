Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Drugs, replica handgun seized from driver in Peterborough: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 11:50 am
Peterborough police arrested a man in possession of drugs and a replica handgun on Aug. 22, 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough police arrested a man in possession of drugs and a replica handgun on Aug. 22, 2022. Peterborough Police Service

Peterborough police say they located drugs and a replica handgun from a driver during an incident on Monday night.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 9 p.m., officers were called by paramedics about a suspected impaired driver in the parking lot in the area of Mark Street and Hunter Street East.

Police say officers assessed the driver for impairment however there was “insufficient evidence” to lay an impaired charge against the man.

Trending Stories

Read more: Peterborough police make gunpoint arrest following firearm incident at residence

However, police located a handgun on the suspect and seized it, determining it was a replica. Police also located 3.6 grams of cocaine and $200 in cash in the man’s possession.

A 24-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 15, police said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drugs tagPeterborough Police Service tagCocaine tagPeterborough crime tagHandgun tagdrug arrest tagpeterborough drugs tagPeterborough opioids tagReplica Handgun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers