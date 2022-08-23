4 Toronto beaches deemed unsafe to swim at amid high E. coli levels

After heavy rain hit parts of the GTA over the past few days, four Toronto beaches have been deemed unsafe to swim at amid high E. coli levels.
According to the City of Toronto website, Marie Curtis Park East Beach, Sunnyside Beach, Centre Island Beach, and the Woodbine Beaches have E. coli levels that have exceeded the city’s water quality standards.
The city’s other supervised beaches remain safe to swim, the website indicated.
The city noted that oftentimes following storms the water can be unsafe to swim in.
“Swimming is not recommended during and after storms, floods, or heavy rainfall,” the website reads.
“Cloudy water can be an indicator of high levels of bacteria that may pose a risk to human health.”
Parts of the Toronto area were hit with heavy rain over the past few days, which caused some localized flooding.
