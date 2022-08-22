Severe thunderstorm leaves thousands in the dark in southern Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

As of 5 a.m. Monday, just over 32,000 Hydro-Quebec customers remain in the dark after Sunday’s severe thunderstorm ripped through southern Quebec.

At its peak Sunday evening, that number was more than 80,000.

The regions that remained the most affected by the outages on Monday morning were those of Lanaudière, with more than 16,000 subscribers without electricity, compared with just over 9,000 in the Laurentians and 4,250 on the island of Montreal.

The short-lived yet tenacious storm had strong winds and heavy rains causing significant damage, downing trees and knocking power lines.

According to Environment Canada, close to 40 millimetres of torrential rain fell in a short period of time.

Ping-pong ball-sized hail was even reported in the northern regions of the province.

Hydro-Quebec says crews are out in the field clearing debris and working to restore power.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue through Tuesday, Environment Canada forecasts, following the weekend’s hot and humid weather conditions.