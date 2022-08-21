Man’s body pulled from Saguenay, Que. lake

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his forties has died after a party turned tragic on Saturday evening at Lac Kénogami in Quebec’s Saguenay region. He drowned while out on a boat with a group of people.

His body was pulled out on Sunday afternoon when authorities resumed their search, after being out on the water looking for him until 1 a.m. Saturday night, said Saguenay police officer Marc Simard.

Local police were joined by Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers on Sunday morning when the search resumed to find the victim. According to witnesses, he dove into the water and never resurfaced.

Police say at least one of the people he was with dove into the water to try and rescue him without any luck.

The victim was not wearing a lifejacket.