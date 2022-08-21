Menu

Canada

Man’s body pulled from Saguenay, Que. lake

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 4:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car' Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car
A two-year-old child died Friday after being left alone in a car in a Montreal suburb. Authorities say emergency services attempted to revive the child, who was transported to a hospital where he was later declared dead. Police say they don’t know how long the child was in the car before he was discovered.

A man in his forties has died after a party turned tragic on Saturday evening at Lac Kénogami in Quebec’s Saguenay region. He drowned while out on a boat with a group of people.

His body was pulled out on Sunday afternoon when authorities resumed their search, after being out on the water looking for him until 1 a.m. Saturday night, said Saguenay police officer Marc Simard.

READ MORE: Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left alone in a car

Local police were joined by Sûreté du Québec (SQ) divers on Sunday morning when the search resumed to find the victim. According to witnesses, he dove into the water and never resurfaced.

Police say at least one of the people he was with dove into the water to try and rescue him without any luck.

The victim was not wearing a lifejacket.

Click to play video: 'Dive team joins recovery effort for Calgary man presumed drowned in Spray Lakes' Dive team joins recovery effort for Calgary man presumed drowned in Spray Lakes
