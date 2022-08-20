Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left alone in a car

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 20, 2022 1:52 pm
Click to play video: 'Texas boy dies after being left in hot car for hours as mother prepared for birthday party' Texas boy dies after being left in hot car for hours as mother prepared for birthday party
Texas boy dies after being left in hot car for hours as mother prepared for birthday party – Jun 21, 2022

Quebec police say a two-year-old child died Friday after being left alone in a car near Montreal.

Police say emergency services were called to a parking lot in the suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion Friday afternoon after the young child was found inanimate.

Provincial police spokes Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says emergency services attempted to revive the child, who was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

READ MORE: Montreal mom speaks out about infant son’s tragic death 4 years ago

Police say they don’t know how long the child was in the car before he was discovered.

Tremblay says the major crimes unit of the provincial police is investigating the death.

He says the major crimes unit probes all deaths of children under six-years-old and there will also be a coroner’s investigation.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being left in hot car, mayor confirms' Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being left in hot car, mayor confirms
Bancroft, Ont., toddler dies after being left in hot car, mayor confirms – Jun 28, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Quebec tagMontreal tagSureté du Québec tagHeat tagSQ tagVaudreuil-Dorion tagVaudreuil tagQuebec police tagToddler Death tagChild Left In Car tagBaby Left in Car tagcar heat tagtoddler left in car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers