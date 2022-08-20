Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left alone in a car

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec police say a two-year-old child died Friday after being left alone in a car near Montreal.

Police say emergency services were called to a parking lot in the suburb of Vaudreuil-Dorion Friday afternoon after the young child was found inanimate.

Provincial police spokes Sgt. Stephane Tremblay says emergency services attempted to revive the child, who was transported to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police say they don’t know how long the child was in the car before he was discovered.

Tremblay says the major crimes unit of the provincial police is investigating the death.

He says the major crimes unit probes all deaths of children under six-years-old and there will also be a coroner’s investigation.

