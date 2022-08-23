Menu

Crime

RCMP arrest 2 in Manitou break and enter, theft of $15,000 in cigarettes

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 23, 2022 11:25 am
Stolen cigarettes recovered by RCMP. View image in full screen
Stolen cigarettes recovered by RCMP. Manitoba RCMP

Cash, fireworks and around $15,000 in cigarettes were stolen from a business in Manitou during an Aug. 18 break and enter, Manitoba RCMP said.

Police said they were called to the scene on Main Street around 7:25 a.m., where suspects had also damaged the building and its contents.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 25-year-old Manitou man, who was charged with break and enter, mischief over $5,000 and uttering threats. Police said property stolen in the incident was found in a search of the man’s vehicle.

A 15-year-old boy has also been arrested and will face a break and enter charge in a Morden courtroom this December.

Manitou RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP' Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP
Ten thousand illegal smokes seized from Thompson airport: Manitoba RCMP – Jul 8, 2022
