More than $250,000 in illegal cigarettes seized from Winnipeg retailers

Send this page to someone via email

More than 800,000 contraband cigarettes — representing more than $250,000 in potential lost revenue — were seized by Manitoba finance investigators after a lengthy investigation, the province said Thursday.

The Taxation Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tracked down the illegal smokes at a number of retail locations throughout Winnipeg, including a number of gas stations, grocery and convenience stores.

Read more: Albertans busted with illegal tobacco by Manitoba RCMP

The province said the seizures included Flight brand cigarettes, which are illegal in Canada.

In addition to confiscating a total of 836,354 cigarettes, investigators also seized a vehicle and 24 people are facing charges under various tax acts as well as the Criminal Code.

For first-time offenders, potential penalties for the tax violations include fines between $1,000-10,000, and/or up to six months imprisonment. There’s also a potential triple tax penalty which comes with hefty fines.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid – Dec 23, 2019