Crime

More than $250,000 in illegal cigarettes seized from Winnipeg retailers

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 21, 2022 5:03 pm
A man holds a lit cigarette. View image in full screen
A man holds a lit cigarette. Jeff Chiu / THE CANADIAN PRESS

More than 800,000 contraband cigarettes — representing more than $250,000 in potential lost revenue — were seized by Manitoba finance investigators after a lengthy investigation, the province said Thursday.

The Taxation Special Investigations Unit (SIU) tracked down the illegal smokes at a number of retail locations throughout Winnipeg, including a number of gas stations, grocery and convenience stores.

Read more: Albertans busted with illegal tobacco by Manitoba RCMP

The province said the seizures included Flight brand cigarettes, which are illegal in Canada.

In addition to confiscating a total of 836,354 cigarettes, investigators also seized a vehicle and 24 people are facing charges under various tax acts as well as the Criminal Code.

Trending Stories

For first-time offenders, potential penalties for the tax violations include fines between $1,000-10,000, and/or up to six months imprisonment. There’s also a potential triple tax penalty which comes with hefty fines.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid' Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid
Manitoba sees ‘largest single seizure’ of illegal tobacco in Project Highland raid – Dec 23, 2019

 

