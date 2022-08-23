Incident in St. Clair River near Sarnia, Ont., OPP declare not fatal

Send this page to someone via email

Lambton OPP said one person sustained life-threatening injuries and another remains in hospital following an incident near the St. Clair River in the city of Sarnia over the weekend.

On Saturday at 11:56 a.m., OPP were called to assist Sarnia police after receiving a report of a possible drowning at a beach near Fort Street in Point Edward.

Local fire departments, along with the United States Coast Guard and a member of the public, assisted officers in rescuing two people reportedly in distress in the water.

One individual was transferred to a London, Ont., hospital where they remain in care. The other individual has since been released.

OPP issued a correction early Tuesday afternoon after reporting that one of the individuals had died in hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials said the mistake was made “in a report during a process of collecting information.”

“It’s a terrible mistake to make and we apologize to the family who are upset about it,” said Const. Derek Rogers. “We also apologize for the incorrect information OPP provided on the situation in Sarnia.”