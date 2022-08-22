Menu

Politics

Alberta United Conservative Party membership ‘more than doubled’ during leadership race

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 22, 2022 7:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Political scientist Duane Bratt delves into UCP leadership race' Political scientist Duane Bratt delves into UCP leadership race
In just a couple of months, United Conservatives will vote in a new leader and the province will get a new premier. With the countdown on, candidates in the UCP leadership race are ramping up efforts to win over members. Mount Royal University political science professor Duane Bratt joined Global News Morning to talk about the specifics of the leadership race.

The United Conservative Party said memberships “more than doubled” since the start of the leadership race in June.

In a release on Monday afternoon, the party said it now has 123,915 members, compared to the approximately 60,000 members it had before the race began.

All 123,915 members will be eligible to vote in the leadership election. Ballots will be mailed starting Sept. 2 and must be returned by Oct. 3.

Read more: Who’s running in the Alberta UCP leadership race?

Final results will be announced on Oct. 6 in Calgary.

“Alberta’s Conservative movement is incredibly strong, and these numbers prove it,” UCP president Cynthia Moore said in a statement.

“We’ve experienced massive growth in every riding in the province and it’s put us on a solid footing heading into the next election.”

The numbers come after UCP leadership candidates ramped up their campaigns on Aug. 12 — the membership deadline to be able to vote for a new party leader in October.

Read more: UCP leadership candidates ramp up campaigns as membership deadline looms

Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA Brian Jean claimed he sold “thousands” in the last few months.

According to the UCP, the party raised close to $1 million in membership dues. One-quarter of the revenue from each membership is shared with constituency associations, according to Monday’s release.

Cash sales and bulk membership submissions were also banned, the party said.

Read more: New Alberta UCP leader to be elected on Oct. 6

The final leadership debate will take place on Aug. 30 in Edmonton.

