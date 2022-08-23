One dead in motorcycle crash in West Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna man has died following a motorcycle crash on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna Saturday evening.

At 5:30 p.m., Saturday police responded to a serious single-vehicle motorcycle accident in the 2100 block of Horizon Drive. Upon arrival, officers determined that a motorcycle being driven by a 45-year-old Kelowna man had veered off road, striking a tree.

The West Kelowna Fire recovered the driver from the bottom of a steep embankment where he was pronounced dead.

Police say speed is considered a major factor in this crash, which is still under investigation.

The man’s family has been notified and the RCMP Victim Services are providing support services.

“The Okanagan is a popular place for walking and cycling, the RCMP are reminding drivers that speed limits are for everyone’s safety,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

The BC Coroners Service and the West Kelowna RCMP are the lead investigators of this file.

The West Kelowna RCMP is requesting that if you witnessed the motorcycle before this crash or possibly have a dash camera recording please call the police at (250)766-2880.

This is the second fatal accident on Horizon Drive in just two days after police responded to a single-vehicle crash Friday evening that left one person dead.