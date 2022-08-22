SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s wastewater levels remain high, may have reached plateau, expert says

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 5:39 pm
WATCH: COVID-19 booster shots are being made available as we head into fall and the kids head back to school.

COVID-19 viral loads in wastewater in three Saskatchewan cities are high, and may have reached a plateau, according to a USask toxicologist.

“As of right now, we’ve sort of plateaued out. I’d like to see three weeks in a row that are constant before I say we’re really on a plateau,” said John Giesy, wastewater research team lead.

Read more: Canada to get 12 million doses of Moderna’s Omicron-targeted COVID vaccine

In Saskatoon, the viral load of COVID-19 in wastewater decreased by 22.3 per cent compared to the previous week. The BA.5 variant makes up 48.9 per cent of the viral load.

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s wastewater levels remain high, may have reached plateau, expert says - image View image in full screen
John Giesy / Supplied

Further north, Prince Albert’s viral load decreased by 1.7 per cent. The BA.2.12.1 variant made up 39.4-per cent of the viral load.

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s wastewater levels remain high, may have reached plateau, expert says - image View image in full screen
John Giesy / Supplied

The viral load in North Battleford’s wastewater decreased by 11.8 per cent. The BA.5 variant made up 50.8 per cent of the viral load.

COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s wastewater levels remain high, may have reached plateau, expert says - image View image in full screen
John Giesy / Supplied

Giesy added the research team’s interpretation of the data, based on the index they use, shows the values are high right now.

