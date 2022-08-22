COVID-19: Saskatchewan’s wastewater levels remain high, may have reached plateau, expert says

Send this page to someone via email

COVID-19 viral loads in wastewater in three Saskatchewan cities are high, and may have reached a plateau, according to a USask toxicologist.

“As of right now, we’ve sort of plateaued out. I’d like to see three weeks in a row that are constant before I say we’re really on a plateau,” said John Giesy, wastewater research team lead.

In Saskatoon, the viral load of COVID-19 in wastewater decreased by 22.3 per cent compared to the previous week. The BA.5 variant makes up 48.9 per cent of the viral load.

View image in full screen John Giesy / Supplied

Further north, Prince Albert’s viral load decreased by 1.7 per cent. The BA.2.12.1 variant made up 39.4-per cent of the viral load.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen John Giesy / Supplied

The viral load in North Battleford’s wastewater decreased by 11.8 per cent. The BA.5 variant made up 50.8 per cent of the viral load.

View image in full screen John Giesy / Supplied

Giesy added the research team’s interpretation of the data, based on the index they use, shows the values are high right now.

Story continues below advertisement