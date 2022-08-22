COVID-19: HKPR reports deaths in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland, 2 new hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported two new deaths, four new outbreaks and 115 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past five days, according to data released on Monday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 dashboard — now updated on Mondays and Wednesdays — reported data for the health unit’s jurisdiction of the City of Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County and Haliburton County as of 1:40 p.m. Monday:

Active lab-confirmed cases: 126 — up from 100 reported on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and 98 reported on Monday, Aug. 15. Among the 118 new cases reported Monday are 82 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 26 in Northumberland County and seven in Haliburton County. Among the 126 active cases, there are 95 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 22 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County.

The province and health unit note that due to restrictions in provincial testing, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Deaths: 119 lab-confirmed deaths — two more since the Aug. 17 update — and 13 probable deaths since the pandemic was declared. There have been 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the health unit’s jurisdiction in 2022 to date: 30 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (one more), 20 in Northumberland County (one more) and six in Haliburton County (unchanged).

From March 2020 to December 2021, there were 63 lab-confirmed deaths and 13 probable deaths reported. On March 11, 2022, four cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database to align with changes in provincial reporting.

Hospitalized cases: 192 reported so far in 2022 — two more admissions since Aug. 17 — with 88 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (two more), 90 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 14 in Haliburton County (unchanged). There have been 32 intensive care unit admissions in 2022 — unchanged since Aug. 15. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported 13 inpatients with COVID-19 as of noon Monday (down from 18 on Aug. 17). COVID-19 was identified as the primary cause of admission in one of the 13 patients.

The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, ICU admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: There have been 6,540 lab-confirmed cases in 2022 and 10,300 total cases since the pandemic was first declared. The City of Kawartha Lakes has led 2022 totals with 3,247 cases. In Northumberland County, Cobourg leads municipalities with 756 cases this year.

Vaccination: The health unit continues to host vaccine clinics across its jurisdiction. Visit the health unit’s website for an active list. To book an appointment call 1-833-943-3900 or book online.

Outbreaks

The health unit reports outbreaks only at “high-risk settings.” New outbreaks declared since Aug. 17:

Frost Manor long-term care home (Elm unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 19

long-term care home (Elm unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 19 Central East Correctional Centre (unit 6E) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18.

(unit 6E) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18. Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18.

long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 18. Northumberland Hills Hospital (unit 2A) in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 18.

Other active outbreaks:

Caressant Care Mary Street long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12.

long-term care in Lindsay (B-wing): Declared Aug. 12. Palisade Gardens Retirement Communit y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10.

y in Cobourg: Declared Aug. 10. Community Living Campbellford/Brighton : Declared Aug. 8.

: Declared Aug. 8. Hyland Crest long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8.

long-term care home (second flood) in Minden: Declared Aug. 8. Fenelon Court (Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6.

(Sturgeon Wing short hall) long-term care in Fenelon Falls: Declared Aug. 6. Ross Memorial Hospital (medical north wing): Declared Aug. 5.

Outbreaks declared over since Aug. 17:

Ross Memorial Hospital (medical middle unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 11 and lifted on Aug. 21.

(medical middle unit) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 11 and lifted on Aug. 21. Hope Street Terrace (second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29 and lifted on Aug. 21.

(second floor) long-term care in Port Hope: Declared July 29 and lifted on Aug. 21. Port Hope Extendicare in Port Hope: Declared July 31 and lifted on Aug. 20.

in Port Hope: Declared July 31 and lifted on Aug. 20. Central East Correctional Centre (unit 6F) in Lindsay: Declared Aug. 5 and lifted on Aug. 1