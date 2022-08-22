Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

U.S. lawmakers, advocates urge Ottawa to scrap ArriveCAN, open Nexus offices

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 22, 2022 12:15 pm
Click to play video: '‘No evidence’ ArriveCAN app causing ‘any problems’ at borders: transport minister' ‘No evidence’ ArriveCAN app causing ‘any problems’ at borders: transport minister
WATCH: ‘No evidence’ ArriveCAN app causing ‘any problems’ at borders: transport minister

Lawmakers and advocates in the United States are ramping up the pressure on the federal government to ease travel delays between the U.S. and Canada.

The Canadian American Business Council’s new campaign, “Travel Like it’s 2019,” aims to flood federal MPs with public demands for action.

Read more: ‘No evidence’ ArriveCAN app causing ‘any problems’ at borders: transport minister

It calls on Ottawa to scrap the troublesome ArriveCAN app, a mandatory pre-screening tool for visitors to Canada.

And it wants the federal government to clear the backlog of 350,000 applications for the Canada-U.S. trusted-traveller system known as Nexus.

Click to play video: 'ArriveCAN app praised by transport minister, says it’s ‘helping reduce congestion’' ArriveCAN app praised by transport minister, says it’s ‘helping reduce congestion’
ArriveCAN app praised by transport minister, says it’s ‘helping reduce congestion’

Council CEO Maryscott Greenwood says Canadians have sent MPs nearly 1,500 emails through travellikeits2019.ca since the campaign launched earlier this month.

Story continues below advertisement

Prominent members of Congress like Rep. Elise Stefanik, a Republican, and Democrat Rep. Brian Higgins are also urging officials on both sides of the border to take action.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada COVID-19 tagCanada News tagcovid canada tagcanada covid tagArriveCAN tagtravel delays tagArriveCan app tagcanada covid-19 news tagArriveCAN news tagArriveCAN today tagArriveCAN updates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers