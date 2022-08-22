23-year-old Mississauga man charged in connection with assault investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 23-year-old Mississauga man has been charged in relation to “strangulation offences,” police say.

Peel Regional Police said on August 12, officers arrested 23-year-old Jordan Lowe.

Officers said Lowe allegedly committed strangulation-related offences against a woman he was in a relationship with.

Police said he has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, assault and breach of a probation order.

Officers said Lowe is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Monday.

“Jordan Lowe was previously convicted of assault cause bodily harm involving a different victim under similar circumstances,” police said in a news release. “He is considered violent and a high-risk to re-offend.”

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Police said the force’s intimate partner violence unit believes that more potential victims or witnesses may have had contact with the accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.