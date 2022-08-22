Menu

Crime

23-year-old Mississauga man charged in connection with assault investigation: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 12:14 pm
Police said 23-year-old Jordan Lowe has been charged in connection with an assault investigation.
Police said 23-year-old Jordan Lowe has been charged in connection with an assault investigation. Peel Regional Police / handout

A 23-year-old Mississauga man has been charged in relation to “strangulation offences,” police say.

Peel Regional Police said on August 12, officers arrested 23-year-old Jordan Lowe.

Officers said Lowe allegedly committed strangulation-related offences against a woman he was in a relationship with.

Police said he has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, criminal harassment, assault and breach of a probation order.

Read more: 3 killed in Brampton crash were teenaged siblings: police

Officers said Lowe is scheduled to appear in court in Brampton on Monday.

“Jordan Lowe was previously convicted of assault cause bodily harm involving a different victim under similar circumstances,” police said in a news release. “He is considered violent and a high-risk to re-offend.”

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Police said the force’s intimate partner violence unit believes that more potential victims or witnesses may have had contact with the accused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
