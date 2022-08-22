Air quality statements in place for Edmonton, parts of eastern and northern Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Several parts of eastern and northern Alberta are under special air quality statements, including the city of Edmonton.

Smoke from wildfires has moved into the area, causing poor air quality.

Environment Canada said air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, areas under special air quality statements included the Edmonton region, stretching east to the Saskatchewan border, and up the eastern edge of the province to the northern border with the Northwest Territories. Banff National Park was also under a special air quality statement.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” read Environment Canada’s statement. “Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

“People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.”

As of 9:30 a.m., Edmonton’s Air Quality Health Index was 3, or a low risk. However, it’s expected to rise to 7 on a scale out of 10 on Monday, which is a high risk.

Many other parts of Alberta could also see their Air Quality Health Index reach 7.

More information on how wildfire smoke can affect your health can be found on the government of Canada’s website.

