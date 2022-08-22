Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Air quality statements in place for Edmonton, parts of eastern and northern Alberta

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 12:06 pm
A special air quality statement was in place for Edmonton Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 due to smoke from wildfires. View image in full screen
A special air quality statement was in place for Edmonton Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 due to smoke from wildfires. Global News

Several parts of eastern and northern Alberta are under special air quality statements, including the city of Edmonton.

Smoke from wildfires has moved into the area, causing poor air quality.

Environment Canada said air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Read more: Wildfires to scorch large parts of the world in coming decades, UN warns

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, areas under special air quality statements included the Edmonton region, stretching east to the Saskatchewan border, and up the eastern edge of the province to the northern border with the Northwest Territories. Banff National Park was also under a special air quality statement.

“Individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath,” read Environment Canada’s statement. “Children, seniors and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

“People with lung diseases, such as asthma and COPD, can be particularly sensitive to air pollution. They will generally experience more serious health effects at lower levels. Pollution can aggravate their diseases, leading to increased medication use, doctor and emergency room visits, and hospital visits.”

Read more: New solutions needed as exposure to wildfire smoke becomes regular occurrence: experts

As of 9:30 a.m., Edmonton’s Air Quality Health Index was 3, or a low risk. However, it’s expected to rise to 7 on a scale out of 10 on Monday, which is a high risk.

Many other parts of Alberta could also see their Air Quality Health Index reach 7.

More information on how wildfire smoke can affect your health can be found on the government of Canada’s website.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton weather tagAlberta Wildfires tagAir Quality tagWildfire Smoke tagSpecial Air Quality Statement tagEdmonton air quality tagAlberta Air Quality tagAir Quality Alert tagEdmonton smoky sky tagEdmonton smoky air tagwildfire smoke Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers