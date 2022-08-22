Brush fire caused by ‘young kids’ doused quickly by Kelowna Fire Department

Send this page to someone via email

A brush fire started Sunday by “young kids” in the area of Kelowna’s Ballou and Moubray Roads was under control quickly, fire officials say. But it could have been much worse.

The fire was spotted at around 7 p.m. Sunday and listed as rank 2, covering an area of 20 feet by 20 feet.

“They were able to extinguish the fire quickly and prevent the fire from spreading up the hill,” Kelowna Fire Department said in a press release.

“Crews built a guard around the fire and thoroughly soaked the area with water.”

The Kelowna Fire Department said that the blaze in a forested area was caused by young kids, though few other details were made available.

They did, however, point out that there is no burning permitted in the city of Kelowna and that the forest in and around Kelowna is very dry.