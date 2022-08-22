Burnt human remains found in ‘shallow grave’ in Pickering: police

Send this page to someone via email

Burnt human remains were found in a “shallow grave” in Pickering over the weekend, Durham police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release Monday that homicide investigators were called out to a rural area near Concession Road 8 and Sideline 20 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after a citizen found the remains.

Police said forensic investigators are working with the Office of the Chief Coroner and a forensic anthropologist to recover the remains.

A post-mortem exam will be conducted to learn more about the person who died, police added.

“Police are urging any witnesses who may have information or who may have used the off-road/ATV trail in the last three weeks to come forward and speak with investigators,” the release said

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520. ext. 5421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.