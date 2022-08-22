Menu

Canada

2-year-old child in a stroller hit by car in Ajax suffers life-threatening injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 8:30 am
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer and cruiser. File / Global News

Durham Regional Police say a two-year-old child has “significant” life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Ajax on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Williamson Drive at around 7:18 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the child was in a stroller but would not release their gender.

The child was taken to SickKids hospital where they remain in life-threatening condition. As of Monday morning, there is no chance to the child’s condition, police said.

Read more: 2 teens injured in ‘accidental’ shooting in Ajax, Ont.: police

Police would not say who was pushing the stroller at the time of the incident.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

