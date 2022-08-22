2-year-old child in a stroller hit by car in Ajax suffers life-threatening injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police say a two-year-old child has “significant” life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Ajax on Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to Williamson Drive at around 7:18 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Police said the child was in a stroller but would not release their gender.

The child was taken to SickKids hospital where they remain in life-threatening condition. As of Monday morning, there is no chance to the child’s condition, police said.

Police would not say who was pushing the stroller at the time of the incident.

The driver remained on scene, police said.

