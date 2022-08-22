Transportation Safety Board to investigate dock collision on Toronto Island ferry

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said it is deploying a “team of investigators” after a Toronto Island ferry crashed into a dock at Jack Layton Ferry Terminal on Saturday.

The collision happened Saturday afternoon when the Sam McBride ferry, carrying more than 900 passengers at the time, crashed into the dock.

There were 12 reported injuries, although they were all minor, paramedics said.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics said five of those hurt were taken to hospital for treatment, but none of the injuries were deemed to be serious.

Read more: 12 injured after Toronto Island ferry crashes at downtown dock

No one had fallen into the water, officials added.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto said as a result of the ferry docking incident, service between the Island and the terminal will be reduced for the rest of the summer, operating on a modified schedule.

“Passengers can expect much longer than usual wait times for the remainder of the summer,” the city said in a tweet on Sunday.

Read more: Toronto Island ferry schedule reduced for rest of summer after collision with dock

On Monday, the TSB said it would gather information and assess the occurrence.

The TSB is an independent agency that investigates air, marine, rail and pipeline transportation occurrences with the aim of advancing safety. It does not determine civil or criminal liability.

— With files from Global News’ Isaac Callan and The Canadian Press