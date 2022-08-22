CPS investigates Sunday evening Penbrooke Meadows shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police investigators were busy Sunday as they responded to a second shooting in the city within a span of 15 hours.

Around 7 p.m. police were called to the neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows for reports of gunshots in the 5500 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service said witnesses told them they noticed two vehicles in the area exchanging gunfire.

Officers found one vehicle in the southeast community believed to be involved in the shooting. Police said a man in the vehicle was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while police continued to search for the second vehicle allegedly involved.

Police did not disclose whether the two Sunday shootings were connected, but they said the evening shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or who was in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

