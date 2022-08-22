Menu

Crime

CPS investigates Sunday evening Penbrooke Meadows shooting

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 9:40 am
Police tape View image in full screen
File: Calgary police tape. Global News

Calgary police investigators were busy Sunday as they responded to a second shooting in the city within a span of 15 hours.

Around 7 p.m. police were called to the neighbourhood of Penbrooke Meadows for reports of gunshots in the 5500 block of Eighth Avenue Southeast.

In a news release, the Calgary Police Service said witnesses told them they noticed two vehicles in the area exchanging gunfire.

Read more: One man dead following shooting at southeast Calgary bar

Officers found one vehicle in the southeast community believed to be involved in the shooting. Police said a man in the vehicle was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition, while police continued to search for the second vehicle allegedly involved.

Story continues below advertisement

Police did not disclose whether the two Sunday shootings were connected, but they said the evening shooting did not appear to be random.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or who was in the area at the time of the incident, is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university' Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university
Calgary shooting victim anticipated new chapter after being accepted to university
