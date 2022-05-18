Menu

Crime

Man wanted in Calgary woman’s death likely receiving assistance to evade police: CPS

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted May 18, 2022 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in collision that killed innocent Calgary mother' Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in collision that killed innocent Calgary mother
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in a deadly incident that left a mother of five dead. As Ina Sidhu reports, police now say this incident was a targeted shooting and not road rage.

The Calgary Police Service believes some people may be assisting a man wanted in relation to the death of Angela McKenzie, a 40-year-old mother of five who was killed in a collision on May 10.

According to police, shots were fired after two cars were driving erratically in southeast Calgary.

Canada-wide warrants were issued on Monday for Talal Amer on Monday and now police believe individuals may be helping the 29-year-old evade police.

“This is a tragic case and we are dedicated to locating him in order to bring justice for Angela’s family,” Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson said.

“Conversely, we will seek to hold all individuals accountable who may be helping Amer avoid being taken into custody.”

Investigators also believe Amer may have been provided a ride by a citizen parked near the location of the incident and they were likely unaware of what had taken place, the CPS said in a Wednesday statement.

Police say they are looking to speak with the individual who was parked near 17 Avenue and 36 Street S.E. on the night of May 10.

A photo of the vehicle the person police believe unknowingly helped Talal Amer was driving.
A photo of the vehicle the person police believe unknowingly helped Talal Amer was driving. Courtesy of Calgary Police Service.

“We believe that a citizen may have acted as a Good Samaritan and provided Amer a ride without knowing about the tragedy that had just occurred,” Gregson said.

“Based on the interaction with Amer, we don’t believe this individual was connected to the incident, however they may have important information that could help us locate Amer.”

Amer is wanted on seven warrants in relation to the incident, including attempted murder, manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

