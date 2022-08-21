Menu

Health

Merritt hospital short-staffed, limits emergency hours

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 5:03 pm
The closure is due to limited physician availability. View image in full screen
The closure is due to limited physician availability. Google Maps

Unexpected limited physician availability is causing a temporary service interruption at Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department in Merritt.

Interior Health says Merritt and area residents are being advised of a temporary change to the emergency department hours that will take effect at 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday. During that time period, emergency services will be unavailable and patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or Kelowna General Hospital.

All other patient services will continue normally at Nicole Valley Hospital.

Read more: Emergency department at hospital in Oliver, B.C. to undergo overnight closure

People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility, said Interior Health.

Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians, and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.

