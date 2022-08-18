Emergency department at hospital in Oliver, B.C. to undergo overnight closure

Send this page to someone via email

The emergency department in the hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed overnight.

In a public service announcement on Thursday afternoon, Interior Health announced that South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department “will go on diversion” from Thursday at 6 p.m., to Friday at 8 a.m.

Diversion is the act of diverting patients to other hospitals, usually because of staffing issues.

Interior Health said Oliver’s emergency department is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The health agency did not say why the emergency department will be closed, though it said all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

In the event of an emergency, people are reminded to call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital at 550 Carmi Ave.

2:03 Jobs go unfilled at B.C. urgent care centres Jobs go unfilled at B.C. urgent care centres – May 27, 2022