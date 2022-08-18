Menu

Health

Emergency department at hospital in Oliver, B.C. to undergo overnight closure

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 7:28 pm
South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver. View image in full screen
South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver. Global News

The emergency department in the hospital in Oliver, B.C., will be closed overnight.

In a public service announcement on Thursday afternoon, Interior Health announced that South Okanagan General Hospital’s emergency department “will go on diversion” from Thursday at 6 p.m., to Friday at 8 a.m.

Diversion is the act of diverting patients to other hospitals, usually because of staffing issues.

Read more: Concerns raised over string of temporary ER closures at rural B.C. hospitals

Interior Health said Oliver’s emergency department is normally open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The health agency did not say why the emergency department will be closed, though it said all other inpatient services will continue as normal at South Okanagan General Hospital.

In the event of an emergency, people are reminded to call 9-1-1 or visit the emergency department at Penticton Regional Hospital at 550 Carmi Ave.

Click to play video: 'Jobs go unfilled at B.C. urgent care centres' Jobs go unfilled at B.C. urgent care centres
Jobs go unfilled at B.C. urgent care centres – May 27, 2022
