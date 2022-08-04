Clearwater ED on diversion for 5 nights; B.C. rural group raises concerns with temporary closures

Send this page to someone via email

Another emergency department diversion in the province has been announced, this time in Clearwater, B.C.

Interior Health has announced the emergency department at the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital will be temporarily closed overnight from 6 p.m to 7 a.m. from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7.

The emergency department will remain open during these days from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interior Health said the diversion is due to “limited staffing availability.”

In the case of an emergency, people are being asked to go to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops or the 100 Mile House District General Hospital in 100 Mile House.

The BC Rural Health Network has voiced concern surrounding the many diversions the province has seen in recent weeks.

In a press release published on Thursday, the organization said health care in rural B.C. has become a “significant public safety concern.”

“The BC Rural Health Network is overwhelmed with public complaints, concerns, and reports of serious health impacts that reduction of services has created,” said Paul Adams, a BC Rural Health Network spokesperson.

“Every day rural residents’ wellbeing is being affected by the services removed, reduced, and understaffed.”

The group questions why rural B.C. residents should be the ones to suffer when resources are diverted to larger urban centres.

“Our membership and the residents of rural BC cannot continue to have services taken or diverted to support larger urban populations,” said Peggy Skelton, BC Rural Health Network’s president.

“BC rural communities are continually used as a buffer for staff shortages in larger centres and the negative impact on rural residents’ compounds.”

The mayor of a village in B.C. has also laid out concerns he has with his community’s emergency department.

“Last week the Interior Health Authority reduced our emergency operating hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week (again and indefinitely), which leaves our residents and surrounding catchment without any night-time ER,” said New Denver Mayor Leonard Casley.

“It is just a matter of time before people lose their life.”

The mayor’s comments come just a few short weeks after a woman in Ashcroft died due to a cardiac arrest, despite living extremely close to the nearby hospital. That emergency department was closed due to a staffing shortage.

Global News has reached out to Interior Health for further comment.