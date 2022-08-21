Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Here’s what to know about Alexander Dugin, the Russian whose daughter died in a car blast

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 21, 2022 2:44 pm
Click to play video: 'Sanctioning Putin’s cronies personally over Ukraine ‘key’ to raising stakes: Navalny ally' Sanctioning Putin’s cronies personally over Ukraine ‘key’ to raising stakes: Navalny ally
WATCH ABOVE: Sanctioning Putin's cronies personally over Ukraine 'key' to raising stakes: Navalny ally – Apr 24, 2022

Darya Dugina, the daughter of ultra-nationalist Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin, was killed in a suspected car bomb attack outside Moscow on Saturday evening. Acquaintances of Dugina said the car she was driving belonged to her father and that he was probably the intended target.

Who is Alexander Dugin?

– Dugin, 60, has long advocated the unification of Russian-speaking and other territories in a vast new Russian empire, which he wants to include Ukraine.

Story continues below advertisement

– In his 1997 book, “The Foundations of Geopolitics: The Geopolitical Future of Russia,” Dugin was fiercely critical of U.S. influence in Eurasia and called for Russia to rebuild its own authority in the region and advocated breaking up the territory of other nations.

– That book featured on army reading lists, but there is no indication that Dugin has ever had direct influence on Russian foreign policy.

– Dugin’s influence over President Vladimir Putin has been a subject for speculation, with some Russia watchers asserting that his sway is significant and many calling it minimal. He has no official ties to the Kremlin.

Read more: Daughter of Russian nationalist known as ‘Putin’s brain’ killed in car blast

– The United States imposed sanctions on Dugin in 2015 for being “responsible for or complicit in actions or policies that threaten the peace, security, stability, or sovereignty or territorial integrity of Ukraine.”

– In a statement in March, the U.S. Treasury said his Eurasian Youth Union actively recruited individuals with military and combat experience to fight on behalf of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine.

Click to play video: 'Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau' Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau
Canada imposes additional sanctions on 14 Russian associates, including Putin’s daughters: Trudeau – Apr 19, 2022

– “Dugin controls Geopolitica, a website that serves as a platform for Russian ultra-nationalists to spread disinformation and propaganda targeting Western and other audiences,” the U.S. Treasury said.

Story continues below advertisement

– In 2015, Dugin was quoted as saying by gazeta.ru that his being added to the U.S. sanctions list was “unprecedented” and that sanctions were being imposed for “intellectual activity that breaks no laws.”

– Dugin did not immediately respond to questions emailed to him on Sunday at an address listed on the website of the International Eurasian Movement that he founded.

Political movements

– Dugin’s 1997 book increased his prominence. In the early 1990s, he co-founded the National Bolshevik Party (NBP), which espoused vehemently anti-centrist views and whose largely red flag featured a black hammer and sickle at its center.

– Dugin left the NBP around a decade before it was declared an “extremist organization” in 2007 and its activities banned in Russia.

– He went on to found political and social movements centered on staunchly anti-Western ideas for the future of Eurasia.

Story continues below advertisement

– Dugin worked a brief stint as chief editor of Tsargrad TV, a pro-Kremlin, Christian Orthodox channel owned by businessman Konstantin Malofeev. Malofeev was sanctioned by the United States and European Union in 2014 over accusations that he funded pro-Moscow separatists fighting in Ukraine, something he denies.

– Writing on Tsargrad’s website in May, Dugin said Russia’s “special military operation” in Ukraine required immediate, “patriotic reforms.”

Click to play video: 'Scuffle in Ukraine parliament after oligarch named ‘Putin’s agent’' Scuffle in Ukraine parliament after oligarch named ‘Putin’s agent’
Scuffle in Ukraine parliament after oligarch named ‘Putin’s agent’ – Dec 20, 2018

– He wrote that a “new, eternal, true and profound Russia” needed to be established to attract the people of Ukraine.

– “Ukraine can become an integral, organic part of this,” he wrote. “Ukrainians must understand that we are inviting them to create this new, great power. As well as Belarusians, Kazakhs, Armenians, but also Azerbaijanis and Georgians, and all those who not only were and are with us, but also will be.”

Advertisement
© 2022 Reuters
Ukraine tagVladimir Putin tagPutin tagRussia News tagMoscow tagcar bomb tagAlexander Dugin tagdarya dugina tagdarya dugina car bomb tagdugin daughter tagputin ally tagputin brain daughter tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers