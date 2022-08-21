Menu

Canada

ATV crash in Drummond, N.B. claims life of 31-year-old man

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 21, 2022 1:19 pm
Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded alongside first responders from the Drummond Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick.
Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded alongside first responders from the Drummond Fire Department, and Ambulance New Brunswick. DD

A 31-year-old man from Saint-André, N.B., died after an ATV crash on Sunday morning, according to RCMP.

Police say they were called just before 8 a.m. to the scene on Davis Mill Road.

Read more: Another patient has died while waiting for care at a New Brunswick hospital

Members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP responded, alongside first responders from the Drummond Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick.

“The driver and sole occupant of the ATV died at the scene as a result of his injuries,” RCMP noted in a news release.

“The crash is believed to have occurred when the driver lost control of the ATV, left the roadway and struck a number of trees.”

An autopsy has been scheduled. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

