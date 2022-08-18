Menu

Health

Another patient has died while waiting for care at a New Brunswick hospital

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted August 18, 2022 2:28 pm
A patient has died while awaiting care at The Moncton Hospital late last week. View image in full screen
A patient has died while awaiting care at The Moncton Hospital late last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ron Ward

Another patient has died while awaiting care, this time at the Moncton Hospital, according to Horizon Health Network.

Horizon said in a statement Thursday the patient didn’t die in the waiting room, but was taken into the acute care area in the emergency department because of worsening symptoms.

He was later pronounced dead under the care of physicians.

“A patient did present to the ED the evening of Aug. 12, was assessed and was closely monitored by the on-site triage nurse as well as an emergency department patient monitor while in the waiting room,” said interim CEO of Horizon Health Network Margaret Melanson in the statement.

Read more: ‘She couldn’t take the pain’: N.B. couple get turned away at several ERs

Melanson said the patient’s vitals were taken at regular intervals. It was in the early morning hours of Aug. 13 when the patient began to experience “serious symptoms.”

Story continues below advertisement

That’s when the patient was moved to the acute area of the emergency department, where they died, according to Horizon.

Read more: Patient dies in waiting room of N.B. emergency room, eyewitness speaks out

“I would like to share my deepest sympathies with the family and friends of this patient. I would also like to thank our physicians and staff for doing everything they could under the circumstances,” Melanson said.

It’s the second death reported by that health authority with similar circumstances in a little more than a month.

A third death occurred at Vitalité Health Network’s Edmundston Regional Hospital in “exceptional and unforeseen” circumstances three weeks ago.

More to come.

