Another ER death under investigation in New Brunswick, called a ‘tragic event’

Vitalité Health Network says a patient died in the emergency room of the Edmundston Regional Hospital on July 24, following a “tragic event.”

President and CEO Dr. France Desrosiers said in the release, “The person, who had been admitted to the Emergency Department, lost their life under unforeseeable and exceptional circumstances.”

The health authority provided little detail about what transpired on Sunday, but said no health-care workers or staff were injured.

“The Network also wishes to acknowledge the exemplary work and professionalism of its staff in handling this unfortunate incident,” Desrosier said in her statement.

The health authority said due to the “delicate nature of the incident, no further details will be provide to the public at this time.”

“Rest assured that a comprehensive internal root cause assessment of the incident is underway,” she said. “The Network also collaborates with police authorities and the coroner in their respective investigations.”

This news comes just two weeks after a patient died in the waiting room of the ER at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

On July 15, Premier Blaine Higgs, a response to that death, fired Horizon Health Network CEO Dr. John Dornan and he wiped both boards for the health authorities, saying change “starts at the top.”

— More to come.