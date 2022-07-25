Menu

Canada

Another ER death under investigation in New Brunswick, called a ‘tragic event’

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted July 25, 2022 9:53 am
Click to play video: 'Premier Blaine Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER' Premier Blaine Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER
New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd has been ousted from her role following the death of a patient at a New Brunswick ER waiting room. Shephard has been leading the charge on health-care reforms in the province. Premier Blaine Higgs made that announcement and says change starts at the top. Nathalie Sturgeon has more on what led to the decision and immediate follow out. – Jul 15, 2022

Vitalité Health Network says a patient died in the emergency room of the Edmundston Regional Hospital on July 24, following a “tragic event.”

President and CEO Dr. France Desrosiers said in the release, “The person, who had been admitted to the Emergency Department, lost their life under unforeseeable and exceptional circumstances.”

The health authority provided little detail about what transpired on Sunday, but said no health-care workers or staff were injured.

Read more: Premier Blaine Higgs replaces N.B. health minister after patient dies in ER

“The Network also wishes to acknowledge the exemplary work and professionalism of its staff in handling this unfortunate incident,” Desrosier said in her statement.

The health authority said due to the “delicate nature of the incident, no further details will be provide to the public at this time.”

“Rest assured that a comprehensive internal root cause assessment of the incident is underway,” she said. “The Network also collaborates with police authorities and the coroner in their respective investigations.”

Read more: ‘She couldn’t take the pain’: N.B. couple get turned away at several ERs

This news comes just two weeks after a patient died in the waiting room of the ER at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton.

On July 15, Premier Blaine Higgs, a response to that death, fired Horizon Health Network CEO Dr. John Dornan and he wiped both boards for the health authorities, saying change “starts at the top.”

— More to come. 

