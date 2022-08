Send this page to someone via email

A grisly discovery was made following a grass fire in Calgary’s southeast Sunday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the intersection of Anderson Road and Macleod Trail around 4 a.m. for reports of a small grass fire.

When they arrived, they found a body.

Calgary police and fire are working together on the investigation.

More to come…