Thousands attend opening day at Vancouver’s PNE Fair

Send this page to someone via email

The much-anticipated opening day of the PNE Fair has arrived, bringing thousands of people to East Vancouver’s neighbourhood.

Ride passes for Playland sold out quickly as the PNE said the number of ride passes are capped due to capacity limits.

Single individual ride tickets are available for purchase at the fair, but those are capped as well. Saturday’s individual ride tickets sold out quickly.

Those that want to enjoy the rides are encouraged to buy their ride passes online for the specific day they are planning on attending.

RIDE PASSES FOR SATURDAY ARE NOW SOLD OUT. INDIVIDUAL RIDE TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE ON-SITE. Book advance PNE Fair tickets at https://t.co/whseQMqlxv — PNE / Playland (@PNE_Playland) August 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The iconic wooden roller coaster has made a comeback this year, after a $1 million restoration, PNE staff said.

“The wooden roller coaster, which we refurbished during our couple years of COVID, is back, it’s in action,” said Shelley Frost, PNE’s president and CEO.

“It (now has) decades and decades of life in it.”

5:00 From concerts to rides, a look at what you can expect at this year’s PNE Fair. From concerts to rides, a look at what you can expect at this year’s PNE Fair.

Plus, the crowd-favorite superdogs are celebrating their 45th year at the fair, with a superhero theme.

A new feature this year, the van Terry Fox used in his marathon of hope is on display.

The B-52s kick off the fair’s nightly Summer Nights Concerts’ Saturday night. This year is the first time all of the Summer Night Concerts’ attendees will need paid tickets.

Story continues below advertisement

The PNE Fair has the full schedule of planned concerts on its website.

The fair typically attracts more than three million visitors a year, according to the PNE.

1:17 What’s new for the 112th annual PNE What’s new for the 112th annual PNE