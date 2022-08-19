Menu

Entertainment

Vancouver’s 112th PNE Fair kicks off Saturday headlined by The B-52s Farewell Tour

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 12:52 pm
Click to play video: 'From concerts to rides, a look at what you can expect at this year’s PNE.' From concerts to rides, a look at what you can expect at this year’s PNE.
PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost discusses what's new at the fair this year and what visitors can expect to experience.

The longest running and largest ticketed event in the province has returned – Vancouver’s PNE Fair begins on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“After a couple years of only being able to do it on a smaller scale, morale is high and we are just thrilled to be opening the gates Saturday morning,” said Shelley Frost, PNE’s president and CEO.

Read more: Vancouver’s Celebration of Light Fireworks Festival returns after 2-year hiatus

It’s the 112th year of operation for the fair, and will feature many exciting events including live performances by The B-52s, Cake, Barenaked Ladies, Gipsy Kings, TLC, Shaggy, Nelly, the Steve Miller Band, The Beach Boys and many others.

The B-52s kick off the fair Saturday night.

This year is the first time all of the Summer Night Concerts’ attendees will need paid tickets.

“There will not be an allocation of free tickets available for Summer Night Concerts this year,” PNE staff said.

The PNE Fair has the full schedule of planned concerts on its website.

Read more: Tickets go on sale for inaugural Valley West Stampede in Langley, B.C.

SuperDogs, a big crowd favourite, returns for its 45th anniversary. It’s “Pawvengers” theme means the shows are superhero oriented.

SuperDogs is a daily event that will take place at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. starting Saturday.

The 2022 PNE Fair will run from Aug. 20 to Sept. 5 and will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Of course, rides will be open as well at Vancouver’s Playland, and will feature a new ride this year – Skybender.

The fair typically attracts more than three million visitors a year, according to the PNE.

Click to play video: 'What’s new for the 112th annual PNE' What’s new for the 112th annual PNE
What’s new for the 112th annual PNE
