Semi-trailer fire on Okanagan Connector causes chaos

Send this page to someone via email

Eastbound travellers on the Okanagan Connector on Friday night were stuck in traffic for hours, as a semi-trailer loaded with lumber burned.

The fire started around 5 p.m., near Brenda Mine Road. It’s unclear how it started, but debris blocked the road until 1 a.m.

Witnesses who were in line emailed Global News and described the scene as chaos.

On Friday night, DriveBC issued a series of tweets about the closure, originally saying the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C were closed to due a vehicle fire.

#BCHwy97C – Closed at Brenda Mine Lake Road due to a vehicle fire. #MerrittBC — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 20, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

7 hours and you couldn’t quickly put out a fire and push a truck to the side of the road, or have any kind of plan for letting thousands of people know what is going on when they have no cell coverage. Hmm. — Adrian McTaffish (@damoven) August 20, 2022

But later that night, DriveBC called it a challenging and dangerous vehicle recovery. It asked motorists to use an alternate route and to avoid the area.

As of Saturday afternoon, one eastbound lane remained closed. DriveBC said flaggers will be on scene until Monday, and that motorists are asked to slow to 30 km/h.

Global News reached out to AIM Roads and police for more information.