Canada

Semi-trailer fire on Okanagan Connector causes chaos

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 4:21 pm
The fire started around 5 p.m., near Brenda Mine Road. It’s unclear how it started, but debris blocked the road until 1 a.m. View image in full screen
The fire started around 5 p.m., near Brenda Mine Road. It’s unclear how it started, but debris blocked the road until 1 a.m. Submitted

Eastbound travellers on the Okanagan Connector on Friday night were stuck in traffic for hours, as a semi-trailer loaded with lumber burned.

The fire started around 5 p.m., near Brenda Mine Road. It’s unclear how it started, but debris blocked the road until 1 a.m.

Read more: Cosens Creek wildfire, just south of Vernon, sized at 4.6 hectares but considered held

Witnesses who were in line emailed Global News and described the scene as chaos.

On Friday night, DriveBC issued a series of tweets about the closure, originally saying the eastbound lanes of Highway 97C were closed to due a vehicle fire.

But later that night, DriveBC called it a challenging and dangerous vehicle recovery. It asked motorists to use an alternate route and to avoid the area.

As of Saturday afternoon, one eastbound lane remained closed. DriveBC said flaggers will be on scene until Monday, and that motorists are asked to slow to 30 km/h.

Global News reached out to AIM Roads and police for more information.

Read more: ‘A miracle that we’re all alive’: Family of five rescued after massive tree crushes vehicle

