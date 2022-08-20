Cosens Creek wildfire, just south of Vernon, sized at 4.6 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The wildfire burning just south of Vernon is currently estimated to be 4.6 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire crews rushed to the Cosens Creek blaze on Friday afternoon, when it was first discovered. It’s located in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, around eight km south of downtown Vernon.

Burning in timber and grass, it was initially sized at one hectare, with BCWS saying it had a moderate rate of spread with occasional treetop candling.

The fire, suspected to be human-caused, is one of 79 new wildfires throughout the province within the last two days.

Ground crews are en route and will be assisted by helicopters and airtankers. The wildfire is highly visible to Highway 97, Vernon and surrounding areas. pic.twitter.com/1QUhSfnFzV — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 19, 2022

Overall, there are 169 active fires in B.C., including 34 in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

This story will be updated Saturday when more information becomes available.

