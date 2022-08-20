Menu

Canada

Cosens Creek wildfire, just south of Vernon, sized at 4.6 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 11:28 am
Smoke rises from the Cosens Creek wildfire, which is located around eight km south of downtown Vernon. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from the Cosens Creek wildfire, which is located around eight km south of downtown Vernon. BC Wildfire Service

The wildfire burning just south of Vernon is currently estimated to be 4.6 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire crews rushed to the Cosens Creek blaze on Friday afternoon, when it was first discovered. It’s located in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park, around eight km south of downtown Vernon.

Read more: Why B.C. isn’t using ‘groundbreaking’ night-vision technology to fight wildfires

Burning in timber and grass, it was initially sized at one hectare, with BCWS saying it had a moderate rate of spread with occasional treetop candling.

The fire, suspected to be human-caused, is one of 79 new wildfires throughout the province within the last two days.

Story continues below advertisement

Overall, there are 169 active fires in B.C., including 34 in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

This story will be updated Saturday when more information becomes available.

Click to play video: 'BC Wildfire Service provides 2022 seasonal outlook' BC Wildfire Service provides 2022 seasonal outlook
BC Wildfire Service provides 2022 seasonal outlook – Aug 4, 2022
