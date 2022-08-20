Mosquitoes, birds test positive for West Nile Virus in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

More cases of the West Nile Virus have been found in Manitoba.

According to the latest update provided by the province, four more mosquito test pools were detected to have the virus. They were found in Brandon, Carman, Ste Anne and Winnipeg.

Four birds also had West Nile Virus in the Winnipeg Region and one was found in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

The latest stretch of weather could help mosquitoes thrive over the next little while too.

“Following some cool and wet weather expected over the next few days, the longer range forecast is calling for mostly above normal temperatures, particularly night time temperatures, which will create ideal conditions for Culex tarsalis and virus activity,” officials said in their latest report.

These are the first known cases of West Nile Virus in animals this year in Manitoba. Only one person has contracted the virus so far in 2022 — from the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

In total, 14 test pools have had mosquitoes carrying West Nile.

Officials are reminding everyone to reduce your chance of being bit by a mosquito by reducing your time outside during dawn and dusk, applying bug spray, and also wear light-coloured and loose fit clothing.