Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

New North Okanagan wildfire, east of Armstrong, estimated at 10 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 11:42 am
A map showing the Vlem Creek wildfire, which was initially estimated to be five hectares in size, but was later updated on Friday to 10 hectares. View image in full screen
A map showing the Vlem Creek wildfire, which was initially estimated to be five hectares in size, but was later updated on Friday to 10 hectares. BC Wildfire Service

Not long after a new wildfire was discovered burning just south of Vernon on Friday afternoon, a second was found in the North Okanagan.

The Vlem Creek wildfire is located around nine km directly east of Armstrong and is located in rugged terrain just north of Silver Star Provincial Park.

Read more: Cosens Creek wildfire, just south of Vernon, sized at 4.6 hectares

The fire was initially estimated to be five hectares in size but was later updated on Friday to 10 hectares.

It was said to have Rank 3 behaviour, which is an organized front and a moderate rate of spread, with occasional tree candling.

Story continues below advertisement

Like the Cosens Creek wildfire near Vernon, the Vlem Creek blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

BCWS says the fire is highly visible to surrounding communities.

Information on the fire will be updated Saturday when it becomes available.

Click to play video: 'Southern Ontario seeing one of the driest summers on record, while the north benefits from the wet' Southern Ontario seeing one of the driest summers on record, while the north benefits from the wet
Southern Ontario seeing one of the driest summers on record, while the north benefits from the wet
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagBC Wildfire tagBC wildfires tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Wildfire Service tagArmstrong tagokanagan wildfire tagSilver Star Provincial Park tagVlem Creek wildfire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers