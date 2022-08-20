New North Okanagan wildfire, east of Armstrong, estimated at 10 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

Not long after a new wildfire was discovered burning just south of Vernon on Friday afternoon, a second was found in the North Okanagan.

The Vlem Creek wildfire is located around nine km directly east of Armstrong and is located in rugged terrain just north of Silver Star Provincial Park.

The fire was initially estimated to be five hectares in size but was later updated on Friday to 10 hectares.

It was said to have Rank 3 behaviour, which is an organized front and a moderate rate of spread, with occasional tree candling.

The BC Wildfire Service are responding to the Vlem Creek Wildfire (K41616) located approximately 9 km east of Armstrong. The fire is estimated at five hectares in size and is burning rank three in heavy timber, with an organized flame front and occasional candling. pic.twitter.com/0hU5p2xTsv — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 20, 2022

Like the Cosens Creek wildfire near Vernon, the Vlem Creek blaze is suspected to be human-caused.

BCWS says the fire is highly visible to surrounding communities.

Information on the fire will be updated Saturday when it becomes available.

