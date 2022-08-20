2 enter Scarborough pharmacy with weapons up, man in life-threatening condition: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a pharmacy in Scarborough on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at around 8:02 p.m. on Friday for reports that two men had entered a store brandishing firearms.

Police officers and tape were seen at a Rexall pharmacy in the area.

One person was shot and left with serious injuries, while the two men fled the store, police said.

Paramedics told Global News the male shooting victim was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run in life-threatening condition.

