Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 enter Scarborough pharmacy with weapons up, man in life-threatening condition: police

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted August 20, 2022 9:59 am
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Toronto police on the scene of a shooting in Scarborough. Ryan Belgrave/Global News

A man is in life-threatening condition following a shooting at a pharmacy in Scarborough on Friday evening.

In a tweet, Toronto police said they were called to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road at around 8:02 p.m. on Friday for reports that two men had entered a store brandishing firearms.

Police officers and tape were seen at a Rexall pharmacy in the area.

Read more: Police charge 2 in relation to GTA pharmacy robberies, carjacking

One person was shot and left with serious injuries, while the two men fled the store, police said.

Paramedics told Global News the male shooting victim was taken to a trauma centre on an emergency run in life-threatening condition.

Story continues below advertisement

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagScarborough tagTPS tagEglinton Avenue tagscarborough shooting tagPharmacy Robbery tagBrimley Road tagscarborough pharmacy shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers