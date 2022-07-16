Police charge 2 in relation to GTA pharmacy robberies, carjacking

Toronto police have made two arrests and are seeking a third suspect following a carjacking and two robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.
Police said they responded to robbery calls on May 5 and May 7 in Toronto’s Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road area and Tannery Street and Queen Street South in Mississauga.
In both cases, three males entered a pharmacy and one suspect pulled out a gun, demanding narcotics and cash, police alleged.
Police said they took the cash and narcotics before fleeing the scene.
Then, on May 9, police were called reports of a carjacking around Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard in Toronto.
Police say that a 46-year-old woman was standing beside her car when two male suspects approached her wearing masks. One pointed a handgun at her and demanded keys before they fled in her car, police said.
Next, police said they saw the suspect driving a vehicle with two other male occupants. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the area, according to police.
Police continued their investigation and successfully identified a second suspect.
On July 3, police arrested a 17-year-old boy. He faces several charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm.
On Thursday, another suspect, Ahmed Abdirahman, 21, turned himself in, police said.
He faces multiple charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.
An unidentified suspect — who police believe is around 20 years old — is still outstanding.
