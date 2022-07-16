Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police charge 2 in relation to GTA pharmacy robberies, carjacking

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted July 16, 2022 3:45 pm
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto police SUV cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police have made two arrests and are seeking a third suspect following a carjacking and two robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said they responded to robbery calls on May 5 and May 7 in Toronto’s Sheppard Avenue East and Meadowvale Road area and Tannery Street and Queen Street South in Mississauga.

In both cases, three males entered a pharmacy and one suspect pulled out a gun, demanding narcotics and cash, police alleged.

Police said they took the cash and narcotics before fleeing the scene.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after carjacking in Vaughan, Ont.

Then, on May 9, police were called reports of a carjacking around Islington Avenue and Rexdale Boulevard in Toronto.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say that a 46-year-old woman was standing beside her car when two male suspects approached her wearing masks. One pointed a handgun at her and demanded keys before they fled in her car, police said.

Trending Stories

Next, police said they saw the suspect driving a vehicle with two other male occupants. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle but it fled the area, according to police.

Police continued their investigation and successfully identified a second suspect.

Read more: Mississauga man charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

On July 3, police arrested a 17-year-old boy. He faces several charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm.

On Thursday, another suspect, Ahmed Abdirahman, 21, turned himself in, police said.

He faces multiple charges, including three counts of robbery with a firearm and one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle.

An unidentified suspect — who police believe is around 20 years old — is still outstanding.

Click to play video: 'Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert' Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert
Spate of carjackings to impact insurance premiums: expert – Jun 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagToronto Police tagMississauga tagTPS tagCarjacking tagQueen Street tagSheppard Avenue tagIslington Avenue tagrexdale boulevard tagMeadowvale Road tagTannery Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers