Police investigate after Toronto store robbed at gunpoint

Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported in Toronto.
In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m., in the Keele Street and Densley Avenue area.
Police said a man allegedly walked into a store and robbed it at gunpoint.
Officers said the suspect then fled the scene, driving southbound on Keel Street in an imported car.
According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.
