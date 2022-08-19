Menu

Crime

Police investigate after Toronto store robbed at gunpoint

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 7:31 pm
Toronto Police Superintendent Steve Watts of the Organized Crime Enforcement unit, attends a news conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Police are investigating after an armed robbery was reported in Toronto.

In a tweet Friday, Toronto police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m., in the Keele Street and Densley Avenue area.

Police said a man allegedly walked into a store and robbed it at gunpoint.

Officers said the suspect then fled the scene, driving southbound on Keel Street in an imported car.

According to police, no one was injured as a result of the incident.

