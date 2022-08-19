Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 people charged with 53 offences in Edmonton drug-trafficking investigation

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 19, 2022 1:50 pm
On July 28, officers searched a residence in the Griesbach neighbourhood, where about $140,000 worth of drugs were seized. View image in full screen
On July 28, officers searched a residence in the Griesbach neighbourhood, where about $140,000 worth of drugs were seized. Courtesy, Edmonton police

Two people are facing dozens of charges following a drug-trafficking investigation by the Edmonton Police Service.

The investigation was conducted throughout July by members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE).

Read more: Innocent bystanders could have been harmed in 46% of Edmonton shootings in 2021

On July 28, officers searched a residence in the Griesbach neighbourhood, where about $140,000 worth of drugs were seized, including:

  • 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine
  • 1.3 kilograms of cocaine
  • 103 grams of fentanyl

Police also seized four stolen handguns with ammunition and about $42,000. Police said items associated with drug production were also seized from the property.

Read more: Canadian ban on handgun imports kicks in with exceptions

Story continues below advertisement

Two people were taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday morning.

Cassiuis Paradis, 34, and Kira Pogorzelec, 27, are charged with 53 offences, including multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), possession of stolen property over $5,000 under the Criminal Code of Canada, as well as numerous firearms charges and three breaches of a firearms prohibition currently in place for Paradis.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton police tagEPS tagEdmonton crime tagGriesbach tagEdmonton drug seizure tagEdmonton drug trafficking tagEdge tagStolen Handguns tagEdmonton drug trafficking investigation tagGriesbach drug seizure tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers