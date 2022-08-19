2 people charged with 53 offences in Edmonton drug-trafficking investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing dozens of charges following a drug-trafficking investigation by the Edmonton Police Service.

The investigation was conducted throughout July by members of the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement Unit (EDGE).

On July 28, officers searched a residence in the Griesbach neighbourhood, where about $140,000 worth of drugs were seized, including:

1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine

1.3 kilograms of cocaine

103 grams of fentanyl

Police also seized four stolen handguns with ammunition and about $42,000. Police said items associated with drug production were also seized from the property.

Two people were taken into custody, police said in a news release Friday morning.

Cassiuis Paradis, 34, and Kira Pogorzelec, 27, are charged with 53 offences, including multiple charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), possession of stolen property over $5,000 under the Criminal Code of Canada, as well as numerous firearms charges and three breaches of a firearms prohibition currently in place for Paradis.