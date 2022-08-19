Two-vehicle collision involved nuclear material, Saskatoon police say

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police Service and Saskatoon Fire Department were at the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a hazardous, nuclear material Friday morning.

Police said the material was contained to the immediate area and there is no risk to members of the public.

No injuries have been reported.

Police and fire officials quickly contained the immediate area while hazmat crews confirmed there had been no leak of the material involved.

Significant traffic restrictions affecting all directions of travel at the intersection of 22nd Street West and Diefenbaker Drive were in effect.

All routes have since been reopened.

